Politics heats up in Munugode as TRS leaders vie for ticket

Hyderabad: Amidst talk of resignation by Congress MLA Rajagopal Reddy, political heat is at its peak and race to get the party ticket to contest the possible bypoll has just begun in Munugode Assembly constituency in Nalgonda district.

Particularly, hoping to get the chance to fight the byelection, many TRS leaders have become active in the constituency during the last few days and are seen meeting people. While others are trying their best to get the attention of party chief K Chandrashekar Rao to get the ticket.

Rajagopal Reddy is the sitting Congress member from the opposition party Congress and the speculations are rife over his resignation from the MLA post after he met the Union Home Minister Amit Shah. Ever since Rajgopal Reddy met the BJP leader, the political activity has increased in the constituency as scores of TRS leaders have started their efforts in meeting people in the constituency.

According to the party leaders, along with the party in charge of the constituency and former MLA Kusukuntla Prabhakar Reddy, leaders like former MLC Karne Prabhakar were seen actively meeting people of the constituency. While Prabhakar Reddy was aspiring for the seat by virtue of being the incharge of the constituency, Karne Prabhakar is also seeking an opportunity. Prabhakar, one of the important leaders in the party since the Telangana agitation is learnt to have informed his intentions to contest the election.

It is also learnt that former Bhongir MP Bhoora Narsaiah Goud is also willing to try his luck in Munugode in case the bypoll is held. It is said that Narsaiah Goud wants the opportunity as he had served the constituency as MP.

The Munugode constituency falls under the Bhongir Lok Sabha. The name of Amith Reddy, son of Telangana legislative Council Chairman G Sukhender Reddy was also heard. However, the Council Chairman had denied that his son was eyeing a ticket in the constituency.

Munugode has been a bastion of Congress and the situation has changed after the formation of Telangana.

The TRS had won the seat in 2014 election but the sitting MLA had lost to Rajagopal Reddy in 2018 Assembly elections.

Talking to The Hans India, Karne Prabhakar said that the party was not concerned with the resignation of the Congress MLA but they would be ready for election whenever it takes place.

The Congress leader was given a chance for five years, he was away from the people during the last three years and now he is resigning with still some time left.

"He is going out from a weak party into another weak party. There should be a strong reason for contesting the election. People are not ready to believe the Congress leader and are ready to vote for TRS as they have seen the development during the last eight years," said Prabhakar.

However, the fate of Munugode would be decided in coming days if Rajagopal Reddy resigns as MLA.