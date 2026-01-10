Politics of aspiration essential for inclusive growth: AIPC chairman

Hyderabad: Praveen Chakravarthy, Chairman of the All India Professionals’ Congress (AIPC), has emphasised the need for a political shift that moves beyond mere welfare to actively enable citizen aspiration. Addressing a gathering of professionals in the city, he argued that true progress lies in building institutions that empower individuals, ensuring markets function fairly, and creating an environment where work is dignified and growth is inclusive.

The meeting focused on the evolving role of professionals in the Indian political and social landscape. Aditya Reddy Gillella, State President of AIPC Telangana, echoed these sentiments, stating that professionals possess a vital responsibility in shaping public policy. He remarked that the contribution of professionals should be rooted in integrity, evidence-based research, and empathy to ensure effective governance.

The event also featured the participation of State Minority Welfare Minister Mohammad Azharuddin, who actively engaged with the attendees.

The Minister took part in an interactive question-and-answer session with the AIPC members, during which he shared insights on leadership, the complexities of governance, and the path toward inclusive development in the state.