Rice milling industry key to farmers’ welfare: Millers Assn

Vijayawada: AP Rice Millers Association President Gummadi Venkateswara Rao and Secretary Valluri Suryaprakasa Rao (Suribabu) said the rice milling industry plays a crucial role in ensuring farmers’ welfare and the effective functioning of the Public Distribution System (PDS).

They rejected allegations that millers were under pressure to pay commissions, stating that the industry, already operating on thin margins as a seasonal activity, could not afford such payments. They urged media organisations to seek clarification from the association before publishing serious allegations.

Addressing the media in Vijayawada on Tuesday, they said the State government procures paddy from farmers and supplies it to rice mills for Custom Milled Rice (CMR). They said that the mills process the paddy, fortify the rice meant for distribution to the poor, and supply it promptly to both the Centre and the State.

They stated that millers receive a milling charge of Rs 10 per quintal, while by-products generated during milling are compensated through reimbursements from the Centre, with the State acting as the nodal agency. Highlighting the sector’s importance, the leaders said the industry provides employment to thousands in rural areas and supports lakhs of farmers. However, they expressed concern over what they described as “malicious propaganda” against the industry, alleging that certain vested interests were using it for political gains.