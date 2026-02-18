APCLF opposes new verses of ‘Vande Mataram’

Vijayawada: The Andhra Pradesh Christian Leaders Forum (APCLF) has expressed strong objection to the Centre’s directive to sing newly added verses of the national song ‘Vande Mataram’, stating that the Christian community respects the song but opposes the additional stanzas.

Addressing a press conference at a hotel near Benz Circle here on Tuesday, APCLF State Chairman Oliver Rai said the Ministry of Home Affairs had issued a government order on January 27 directing that six stanzas of ‘Vande Mataram’ be sung before the National Anthem. He demanded that the newly added verses be withdrawn immediately, alleging that they hurt the religious sentiments of Christians.

Rai said that earlier leaders such as Jawaharlal Nehru and Rabindranath Tagore had clarified that only the first two stanzas should be rendered.

However, the recent directive to include four additional stanzas, he said, was unacceptable and appeared to favour one religion in a secular country.

He further stated that some of the newly included verses contain references to Goddess Durga, which many Christians find objectionable if made compulsory in schools. India is a nation of diverse cultures, castes and religions, he said, adding that no one should be forced to sing the additional verses.

