‘Poll Q Route’ App to indicate polling station queue status

Hyderabad: For the first time in Hyderabad district, the election authorities have taken innovative measures to know details of the queue line of voters at polling stations.

According to Hyderabad DEO Ronald Rose, during voting, one can know the queue line at the polling centres through the ‘Poll Q Route’ App. The Poll Q Route App has been activated on the GHMC website and My GHMC Apps, he said.

All polling stations in the 15 Assembly constituencies in the district have been brought under queue live to let voters know people count at their respective polling stations on Thursday.

The queue line will be updated every hour by the sector officer. Voters can click on the GHMC website or in the App. It will show the estimated time for completion of the queue. Before going to the polling stations, voters can check the rush and go there,” he said.

Once the voter opens the URL, it would highlight PollQ Route with the queue live; the voter needs to click on details like constituency and polling station name and the voter count will be displayed.

Moreover, it also guides voters to reach the polling station through Google Maps and accordingly, a link would be provided in the app/website. The DEO said this has been created with intent that everyone can exercise the right to vote hassle-free. He requested everyone to vote on the polling day.