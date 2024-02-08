Poll-wary AIMIM rolls out slew of devpt projects in 'Purana Shahar'

Hyderabad: Ahead of the ensuing Lok Sabha elections, Old City is witnessing various development initiatives, wherein the All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) is leading an inauguration spree. The party president and Hyderabad MP Asaduddin Owaisi inaugurated various developments worth crores of rupees, organising job fairs in the last few days across Old City. The AIMIM has a slew of activities lined up in the coming days.

Amidst the talk of a lack of developments in Old City, many developmental programmes were taken up, and more projects are in the pipeline to elevate the infrastructure. Moreover, after their promises to provide jobs to the unemployed youth, the party hosted job fairs and provided several unemployed youths with employment.

The party works on their ‘our work is our identity’ motto, and following the State Assembly elections, the legislatives are on the ground from day one of winning the seat. However, with the upcoming Lok Sabha elections, the MIM began its campaigning by taking up various developmental works.

Going by the past record and voting, the Majlis appears to be invincible in the Muslim-majority constituencies covering the Old City. For the last few days, Owaisi, the Hyderabad MP, and his party MLAs have been inaugurating various projects in their segments.

In the last few days, Asad inaugurated various projects in the Hyderabad parliamentary constituency, including works worth Rs 20.70 crore in Bahadurpura, a community hall worth Rs 54 lakh in Yakutpura, school in Charminar worth Rs 90 lakh, and another school in Malakpet worth Rs 1.5 crore, among others.

Moreover, the party MLAs are also focusing on developmental work and initiating several mega projects in their respective constituencies. The MLAs are upgrading the drinking water pipelines, SW drains, sewage pipelines, and nala widening. Apart from this, in Malakpet, a Kiosk street vending zone worth Rs 3.65 crore was also planned.

It has been observed that, as a part of the Strategic Road Development Programme (SRDP), strengthening of the road network in the Old City area is going on at a brisk pace, and several flyovers and the construction of roads have been completed. In the water supply in the Old City area, the drinking water supply has improved in the last eight years, and more than Rs 1,200 crore was spent for the same. Over 2.5 lakh tap connections were provided in Old City under the free water supply scheme.

Following their promise of providing jobs to the unemployed youth, the MIM organised job fairs in Nampally and Yakutpura recently by Mohammed Majid Hussain (MLA Nampally) and Jaffar Hussain Meraj (MLA Yakutpura), where over 1,000 youth got their jobs in various companies. Moreover, Malakpet MLA hosted an awareness programme for employment abroad, in which thousands of people participated. On February 15, Bahadurpura MLA Mohammed Mubeen will be organising a job mela in Bahadurpura.

For over four decades, AIMIM has maintained a stronghold in Hyderabad politics, immune to political waves and changes of guard in the State. There is a high concentration of Muslim voters in the State capital and certain districts.