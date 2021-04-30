Polling for 5 municipalities and 2 municipal corporations begin in Telangana

Polling for two municipal corporations and five municipalities began in Telangana at 7 am. Polling is underway at Greater Warangal, Khammam municipal corporations, Siddipet, Achampet, Nakrekal, Jadcherla and Kothur.

All the arrangements have been made for the polls according to the COVID-19 guidelines.

A total of 11,34,032 voters will exercise their voting right including 5,57,759 were males and 5,76,037 were females. Around 1,539 polling stations were set up for municipal and corporation elections. As many as 1,307 candidates are vying for 248 wards in two corporations and five municipalities.

The result of the municipal polls will be out on May 3.