Polling for Legislative Council elections today

Nagarkurnool: Officials who completed all the arrangements

There are 319 voters who will exercise their right to vote in the ballot system across the district

MLC election in the form of ballot from 8 am to 4 pm District Collector Uday Kumar

District Collector P Uday Kumar visited the Legislative Council election polling center set up in Paika Building of Zilla Parishad Boys High School in Nagar Kurnool District Center and inspected the facilities.





The district collector revealed that 319 voters will exercise their right to vote in the form of ballots in Kalvakurti Acchampet Kollapur Nagar Kurnool constituency across Nagar Kurnool district. He directed the concerned officials to take steps to ensure that the elections are conducted smoothly without any problems. Nagar Kurnool RDO Suresh, Nagar Kurnool Tehsildar Chandrasekhar and other officials were accompanied by the collector.