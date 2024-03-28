Live
- Kadiyam Kavya backed off from the contest
- Vijayan facing payback for hounding Oommen Chandy: Congress
- Government doctors can contest any elections after resigning from service: Calcutta HC
- Several former Congress leaders join BJP in Punjab
- HAL achieves major milestone, first aircraft of Tejas Mk1A takes to skies in Bengaluru
- Ex-Western Railway engineer convicted in 9-year-old bribery case
- Congress to launch its election manifesto from Jaipur on April 6: Sources
- Big shock for BRS as Hyderabad Mayor decides to join Congress
- Trinamool moves ECI against PM Modi's conversation with BJP nominee on 'distribution of Rs 3K cr seized assets to Bengal's people'
- Illness to Wellness campaign joins hands with Yolohealth to sensitise citizens about preventive healthcare solutions
Just In
Polling for Legislative Council elections today
- Officials who completed all the arrangements
- There are 319 voters who will exercise their right to vote in the ballot system across the district
Nagarkurnool: Officials who completed all the arrangements
There are 319 voters who will exercise their right to vote in the ballot system across the district
MLC election in the form of ballot from 8 am to 4 pm District Collector Uday Kumar
District Collector P Uday Kumar visited the Legislative Council election polling center set up in Paika Building of Zilla Parishad Boys High School in Nagar Kurnool District Center and inspected the facilities.
The district collector revealed that 319 voters will exercise their right to vote in the form of ballots in Kalvakurti Acchampet Kollapur Nagar Kurnool constituency across Nagar Kurnool district. He directed the concerned officials to take steps to ensure that the elections are conducted smoothly without any problems. Nagar Kurnool RDO Suresh, Nagar Kurnool Tehsildar Chandrasekhar and other officials were accompanied by the collector.