Pongulati reacts to his suspension from the party

Khammam: After the suspension from the BRS party Former MP Ponguleti Srinivas Reddy reacted to the news here on Monday.

He said it was the happy announcement now " I am free ". He said it is time to prove his strength and work for people who were troubling the BRS ruling.

Pongulati who was conducted an "Athmeeya Sammelanam" with a huge number of followers at Kothagudem on Sunday. Former Minister Jupelli Krishna Rao also participated in the meeting.

They made controversial comments against BRS and CM KCR. Pongulati alleged BR's government utterly failed to give welfare to people. He called up everyone should work for defeating the BRS candidates in coming polls.