Ponguleti accuses TRS & Cong of provoking youth over Agnipath scheme

Khammam : Former MLC and National co-incharge Tamil Nadu on Sunday came down heavily on both the TRS and Congress. Addressing the media here, he stated that both the Telangana Rashtra Samithi and Congress party leaders are misguiding the youth on the prestigious Agnipath scheme implemented by the Central government recently. He said that both parties had made a secret pact and had deliberately misguided the students and youth over Agnipath for their political gains.

He said that they are trying to divert the people of the country over the Enforcement Directorate enquiry to Congress working president Sonia Gandhi and her son Rahul Gandhi in connection with National Herald case. He said that just to divert the people the Congress leaders are misleading the people of the country over the Agnipath scheme and compromising the security of the nation. He stated that the Inteligence department and the police in Secunderabad utterly failed to stop or prevent the violence at the Secunderabad Railway Station recently. He demanded the SIT begin an enquiry into the incident.

He slammed both TRS and Congress for creating ruckus in the city by provoking the innocent youth over Agnipath scheme ahead of BJP National meeting in July. He condemned the protests that took in Secunderabad over Agnipath by the protestors.