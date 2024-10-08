Ponguleti opens tahsildar office built on donated land

Rangareddy: After scores of representations and a generous donation of land by a local, the Kadthal mandal got its tahsildar office that was inaugurated on Monday by Minister for Housing and Revenue Ponguleti Srinivas Reddy.

Reddy was welcomed by Kalvakurti MLA Kasireddy Narayan Reddy and Ranga Reddy district collector K Shashank.

While cutting the ribbon, the minister felicitated Suleiman, locally known as JaniBhai, with a shawl for his generous donation of land for the building. According to officials, the newly established tahsildar office was constructed at a cost of Rs 1.24 crore.

Later, cheques of financial assistance of Rs 1.16 lakh each under the ‘Kalyana Lakshmi’ and ‘Shadi Mubarak’ schemes were distributed among 77 beneficiaries of the mandal. Besides, life-saving kits were distributed to toddy tappers to ensure their safety during collecting toddy in the mandal. The MLA urged the minister to sanction a junior college and a 30-bed hospital in the mandal, given the growing percentage of students and dwellers. The minister assured necessary measures to concede the demands. The collector said 3,200 Dharani applications received from the mandal; 2,700 have been resolved and only 500 are pending.

“This shows commitment of district authorities towards addressing issues of local tribal families of the mandal. Although there are a significant number of tribal families, special attention is being paid to their minimum needs,” he said.

The minister, along with the MLA and the collector, participated in a plantation drive.