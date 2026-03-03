Ponguleti rejects ‘Bulldozer Raj’ charge

Revenue Minister Ponguleti Srinivas Reddy dismissed allegations branding the State government’s actions as “Bulldozer Raj,” stating that such remarks were politically motivated and intended to mislead the public.

In a statement posted on social media, the Minister said dragging the Kerala Congress into the issue was being done purely for political gain. He asserted that the Telangana administration was functioning strictly in accordance with local conditions and existing legal frameworks.

“The Congress party has always stood by the poor and remains committed to their welfare,” he said, adding that protecting government lands was essential to safeguarding public assets for future generations.

Referring to the recent demolition of houses in Velugumatla village of Khammam district, the Minister alleged that a land mafia had illegally sold Bhoodan land to innocent people using fake documents. He clarified that the government’s actions were aimed at reclaiming government land and preventing further irregularities.

Srinivasa Reddy assured that the poor families affected by the demolitions would be provided proper housing under the scheme. He further stated that stringent action would be taken against those involved in the land scam and that efforts would be made to ensure that the money collected by the land mafia is refunded to the victims.

The Minister reiterated that the government was committed to delivering justice to every eligible poor beneficiary while upholding the rule of law.