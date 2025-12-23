Ponguleti vows land records clean-up; single-window system from January

Hyderabad: Minister for Revenue, Housing and Information & Public Relations Ponguleti Srinivas Reddy instructed the Chief Commissioner of Land Administration (CCLA) to change records of government lands taken from private persons.

The minister said that the records are still in the name of private persons though the government acquired them decades ago.

The Minister Srinivas Reddy said, “Decades ago, the government acquired land from private individuals for various purposes, and some of these lands are still registered in the names of private individuals. All these records need to be updated, and a review of assigned and Bhoodan lands would also be conducted.

There are vigilance cases pending against employees for several years, and would conduct a comprehensive review of how many cases are pending in each department, why they are pending and all the court cases.

The minister also announced that to provide a more transparent and faster land administration system, the Revenue, Stamps and Registration and Survey departments are being brought onto a single platform and integrated with the Bhu Bharathi portal. He stated that this modernised system will be made available to the public in January.

On Monday, Minister Ponguleti Srinivas Reddy made a surprise inspection of the CCLA office in Nampally. He subsequently held a meeting with various departments.

On the occasion, the Minister expressed dissatisfaction with the management of the CCLA office, which is central to land administration. He instructed the officials to modernise the office to match corporate standards.

He said that he would inspect the office again next month and expected to see some changes by then. He stated that a review of each department would be conducted sequentially, and that officials should be prepared with complete information regarding this.

He instructed the officials to design a single model for all the new Tahsildar offices to be constructed across the state.

He stated that they are going to make the Bhu Bbharathi portal fully accessible to the public, integrating it with the Survey and Registration departments, so that farmers can get complete information about their lands with a single click. This includes registration, mutation, market value, village map, map for each survey number, NALA orders, ROR, village layout and feedback.

He said that the required information will be available immediately upon logging in through the mobile number linked to the Aadhaar number. He announced that the process of creating a map for every survey number would be started soon to ensure that buyers and sellers do not face any difficulties.

He suggested that the common man's perspective should be considered in every aspect of modernising the revenue system, and that the software should be developed in a way that leaves no room for errors or manipulation.

Revenue Secretary DS Lokesh Kumar, Stamps & Registration IG Rajiv Gandhi Hanumantu, CCLA In-charge Secretary Mandha Makarand, NIC SIO Prasad, Vijay Mohan, Krishna and others participated in the meeting.