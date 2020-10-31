X
Ponnala Laxmaiah lambasts CM KCR on Dharani Portal

Congress senior leader and TPCC former president P Laxmaiah lambasted the Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao for launching the Dharani portal without taking up comprehensive land survey

Hyderabad: Congress senior leader and TPCC former president P Laxmaiah lambasted the Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao for launching the Dharani portal without taking up comprehensive land survey.

He said that some States have made similar attempts in the land administration but have failed to provide error free services to the people.

The senior Congress leader pointed out that the survey numbers and the land details were not in order in many areas in the State. Laxmaiah wondered as to why the CM introduced new land registration system when the existing system is providing the best services to the people.

Ponnala also questioned them for not disclosing the details of Integrated Family Survey conducted years ago. He suspected misuse of data that was compiled in the survey.

