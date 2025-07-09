Ponnam fires return salvo at KTR; dares him to don the role of LoP

Hyderabad: Countering BRS working president K T Rama Rao over his ‘challenge’, Minister Ponnam Prabhakar dared him to don the role of LoP in Assembly, if he was competent. Ponnam held that the BRS leader had wrongly interpreted the words of CM, as the latter suggested the debate in the Assembly rather than outside of it.

Speaking to media persons at Gandhi Bhavan, the Minister said that the Congress government in Telangana is doing many programmes for the people. He was angry that the BRS leaders were not able to digest this and were indulging in these dramas. He also said that the Congress government is ready for farmer welfare, and that they are ready for a discussion in the assembly itself. “If the BRS leaders are so eager for debate, they should write a letter to the Speaker.

According to democracy, discussions should be discussed in assembly meetings, the people should know about every discussion, and the matters that are on record will be known to future generations. The people will decide everything after the discussions”, the Minister explained.

“We are ready to answer whoever comes for the debate from BRS. As the debate is undertaken by the public representatives in the Assembly, KTR should write a letter to KCR and take the position of opposition leader and come for discussion.

Our CM will also come for debate in the Assembly. If you are competent enough then you should come for debating in the Assembly,” the Minister added.