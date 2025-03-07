Ponnam inaugurates DCP East Zone office bldg

Hyderabad: Hyderabad in-charge Minister Ponnam Prabhakar on Thursday inaugurated the new office building of DCP East Zone in Amberpet.

On this occasion, Ponnam Prabhakar emphasised that the city police are committed to upholding law and order while fostering positive relationships with the community, thereby enhancing Hyderabad’s reputation. He urged the Hyderabad Police to adopt a firm stance against criminals and strive to deliver justice for victims. Highlighting Hyderabad’s status as a cosmopolitan hub, he noted the growth in tourism and IT sectors. The advancement of CCTV technology facilitates the swift apprehension of offenders, allowing for a strong response to crime. Additionally, he stressed the importance of being supportive to individuals seeking assistance at the police station.

Hyderabad city police commissioner CV Anand highlighted the rich history of the DCP East Zone office, which was founded in 1982. Since its relocation to Amberpet, this zone has lacked a dedicated office.

However, the government has approved plans for a new building, demonstrating its commitment to maintaining law and order and effectively managing crime in the area.