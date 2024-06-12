Ponnam involved in Rs 100-crore fly ash scam, alleges BRS MLA

Hyderabad: BRS MLA Padi Kaushik Reddy on Tuesday said that the Minister Ponnam Prabhakar was involved in a Rs 100-crore scam in the transportation of fly ash from the Ramagundam NTPC.

Addressing a press conference here along with MLA K Sanjay, Kaushik Reddy said that as per the rule each lorry should transport 32 tonnes of fly ash whereas 72 tonnes was being transported.

He alleged that there is no mention of the quantity in the waybills. He said that the minister was illegally earning Rs 50 lakh per day through the transportation of fly ash and this money was being collected by Ponnam Prabhakar's son Anoop. “I have caught about 13 lorries which were going overloaded. The transport officials have washed off their hands by seizing just two vehicles bowing down to pressure from the minister,” said Kaushik Reddy.

He further claimed that the fly ash transportation is leading to road accidents frequently. A student, Akhil lost his life because of illegal transportation, he said. He asked why the NTPC officials were not taking steps, andsaid they would complain about this in New Delhi.

MLA Sanjay demanded the Congress government to implement the promise of loan waiver of Rs 2 lakh by August 15. He said if all the guarantees are implemented and farmers' loans are waived by August 15, not only Harish Rao, but all BRS MLAs will resign.