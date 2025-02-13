Ponnam Prabhakar Clears Confusion on Caste Census Survey, BC Reservation

Minister Ponnam Prabhakar stated that the caste census survey has become a benchmark for all states in the country. He explained that the survey will take place from February 16 to 28 for those who didn’t provide information in the previous survey. He clarified that this is not a re-survey, as claimed by BRS leaders. Additionally, he announced that a special assembly session will be held to discuss BC reservation in 42 percent of local bodies. Ponnam urged top BRS leaders to take part in a survey to show their sincerity.

He criticized the BJP, calling it a party of businessmen, and said they opposed caste census and reservations for BCs and SCs. He called for reservation in Telangana to reflect the people’s aspirations and stated that local body elections would only happen after the survey. Ponnam emphasized that if there was true commitment to the weaker sections, the Legislative Assembly should not block the bill.

Bandisanjay called for nationwide efforts to implement BC reservations and accused the BJP of targeting BC Muslims for political reasons. He pointed out that poor Muslims have been classified as BCs for a long time. Ponnam questioned why the results of a comprehensive family survey were not made public. Kavitha demanded a movement from Karimnagar to ensure BCs get three posts in her party. She also expressed anger over efforts to spread false rumors about Rahul Gandhi’s visit.