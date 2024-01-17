Ponnam urges TTD to build Venkateswara temple in Husnabad

Karimnagar: Transport and Welfare Minister Ponnam Prabhakar appealed to TTD to construct construction of the temple of Lord Venkateswara in Husnabad. Prabhakar visited Tirumala Sri Venkateswara Swami in Tirupati on Tuesday and later met TTD Chairman Bhumana Karunakar Reddy and submitted a memorandum in this regard.

The TTD Chairman felicitated Minister Prabhakar. Speaking on the occasion, Minister said that according to the wishes of the people of Husnabad, the TTD has been asked to build a temple of Lord Venkateswara in the constituency centre of Husnabad.

The Minister told the TTD chairman that the government will provide enough space for the temple.