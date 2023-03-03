Posing threat to people's lives

Hospitals, both private and government, are disregarding government rules in discharging of biowaste posing a threat to public in the erstwhile Karimnagar district. After the Corona pandemic, the monitoring of hospitals by the Health department has not taken off properly. Despite the fact that Karimnagar has the highest number of hospitals in the State after Hyderabad, there is no proper supervision by health officials.





Though there are strict guidelines by WHO, NGT and CPCB on biomedical waste management, most hospitals are flouting them with impunity. Many do not even have a designated place to dump biomedical waste and hence they are dumped an open place near the hospital posing risk to the health of the people.





There have been complaints particularly from pregnant women that the placenta and tissue waste is not being disposed of in the prescribed manner leading to stray dog menace and unsanitary conditions which poses health risk. Talking to Hans India, many at Jagtial Maternal and Child Health Centre and Jagtial Government Main Hospital expressed concern over possible spread of infections among the newborn children due to improper disposable of bio medical waste.





The situation in Peddapalli, Ramgundam, Huzurabad and Sultanabad is equally bad. A social worker Basa Prakash demanded that the authorities impose huge penalty on hospitals and municipalities for not implementing the health protocols. When asked, Karimnagar District Medical and Health Officer Dr Juveria said that in regard to government hospitals, steps to follow the protocols to dispose biomedical waste was being taken and henceforth, strict action against private hospitals who fail to comply with rules will be taken.



