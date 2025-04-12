Post AI fakery, BRS resorting to next level of lies, misinformation: Sridhar Babu

Hyderabad: Telangana IT & Industries Minister D Sridhar Babu on Thursday tore into the “nonsensical, non-factual and wild” allegations by BRS MLA KT Rama Rao on the issue of Kancha Gachibowli lands.

In a scathing counter, Minister Sridhar Babu clarified all the facts, and said, after the pink lies based on AI-fabricated audio, pictures and videos were exposed, a new line of attack against Hyderabad’s development has been started today.

The Telangana State Government recently won the Supreme Court case in regard to taking back 400 acres of land in Kancha Gachibowli from a private player (M/s IMG Bharata), who was allotted the same in 2004, after a protracted legal battle in High Court and then, the Supreme Court, he said.

The Telangana State government through one of its arms, the Telangana State Industrial Infrastructure Corporation (TGIIC), reached out to the financial markets for raising funds, through routine and well-established norms, including the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) and other established precedents of raising of capital by any state government in lieu of its property, he stated.

TGIIC appointed iVAS, a subsidiary of CBRE, an Insolvency and Bankruptcy Board of India, (IBBI-certified) valuation consultant, in October 2024, which certified the value of the land is Rs 20,563 crore. The land is litigation free, post the Supreme Court order. Any insinuation that the said land does not belong to the Telangana State government, is both contempt of court and a direct attack on the developmental prospects of the state, and a misleading conspiracy to stall massive job creation, he said.

Neither has TGIIC applied for any loan from any bank, including the ICICI, nor therefore, has ICICI given any loan to TGIIC. It is a total lie, and the government shall use its legal instruments against any and all people who are attempting to mislead people on the issue.

TGIIC has issued a rated, listed, senior, secured, taxable, redeemable non-convertible debentures on a private placement basis, in response to which, several investment / mutual funds have expressed confidence and invested in the bonds issued by the corporation. ICICI Bank is just a partner bank for the entire transaction.

The government thus raised Rs 10,000 crore as per RBI guidelines and following all the laws of the land, both Central and State.

In fact, the State Government of Telangana has issued a direct debit mandate in favour of the RBI for the bonds issue of Rs 9,995.28 crore, which the RBI has duly confirmed.

While there is no question of any bank visiting the field because no loan was taken, on behalf of the investors, a Debenture Trustee had duly conducted an independent valuation of the land and verified that the land is suitable as collateral for the said levels of valuation. The brokerage firm was selected based on a competitive bidding process and was paid as per standard industry norms, he added.