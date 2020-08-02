Post Unlock 3.0 restrictions at airports in Telangana, Andhra Pradesh

Hyderabad: The Telangana State has not specified any Covid-related restrictions to the domestic passengers arriving at the Rajiv Gandhi International Airport (RGIA) at Hyderabad after the Centre announced unlock 3.0. But, the Andhra Pradesh State has decided to continue to follow stringent norms at all the four airports in the State.



The Airports Authorities of India (AAI) sent a circular to all the airports and airliners to take into consideration the Covid-related norms put in place by the State governments in the country.

Accordingly, the thermal screening will continue to be followed at RGIA for all the air passengers on their arrival. Besides, all international passengers shall be sent to a 7-day of institutional quarantine at a government facility or at paid designated hotels. Health officials are to decide the quarantine requirements to be followed by all the symptomatic passengers.

Regarding the air travellers arriving at Visakhapatnam, Vijayawada, Tirupathi and Rajamahenderavaram, the thermal screening will be carried out for all the passengers arriving at the four airports. Besides, swab tests will be taken for 10 per cent of the randomly selected passengers by domestic flights. Particularly, people of more than 60 years of age and children of less than 10 years of age will be given preferred for taking swab tests.

That apart, domestic air travellers arriving from different parts of the country will have to observe 14-day home quarantine. Similarly, passengers arriving by international flights will have to undergo a 7-day institutional quarantine.

That apart, tests would be conducted on the fifth and seventh day. Based on the test results the follow-up action will be decided by the health officials as specified by Covid instant order 52, the AAI said.

However, the exemption would be given to the business persons under home quarantine on submission of reports of testing negative for Covid by an ICMR authorised testing laboratory issued within three days before they arrive at the four airports in AP.

All passengers have to download the Arogya Set mobile application. Also, obtain clearance by registering their names at the Spandana website before the booking of their tickets. The airlines were asked to ensure that the passengers have registered on Spandana website before boarding the flights.