Poster Unveiled in Erravalli to Mark 53rd Death Anniversary of Revolutionary Student Leader Comrade George Reddy

Gadwal: PDSU Jogulamba Gadwal District President Halim Pasha Poster Launch in Erravalli for Comrade George Reddy’s 53rd Death Anniversary Observance
Today, in Erravalli mandal headquarters, a poster was unveiled calling for the successful conduct of Comrade George Reddy's 53rd death anniversary events.
On this occasion, PDSU District President Halim Pasha said:
"Comrade George Reddy was a revolutionary student leader who fearlessly fought against communalism and sexual violence on the Osmania University campus. He stood as a pillar of support for students, resisting injustice and attacks by lumpen elements. He was a progressive voice striving for an egalitarian society. Unable to tolerate his growing influence and revolutionary ideology, communal forces assassinated him."
He urged the student community to carry forward the ideals of George Reddy and to remember his martyrdom with commitment and passion. He further appealed to all to organize anniversary events grandly across the district from April 10 to 14.
The event saw participation from Jammiched Karthik, Danayya, Kolla Anji, Thirumalesh, Srinivas, Venkatesh, and others.