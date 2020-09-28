Posters against Maoists surface in Cherla 

Kothagudem: Posters against the Maoists appear at different places in Cherla and Dummugudem mandal in Bhadradri-Kothagudem district on Monday.



The posters were found at Cherla, Kaliveru, Peddamidiseluru and Satyanarayanapuram in Cherla mandal and at Dummugudem.

The naxals were accused of extortion and killing of adivasis branding them as police informers. It was alleged that the teams led by Maoist State Committee leaders Damodar, Azad and Sharadakka were extorting money from traders and adivasi farmers. Damodar and Azad were living a luxurious life while the teams they were leading were living in fear in the forests of Bijapur and Sukuma districts on the borders of Chhattisgarh and Telangana.

The adivasi youth were used to target and damage the roads, bridges and mobile towers constructed for the benefit of the adivasis living in the agency villages. On the other hand, the Maoists have been torturing and killing innocent villagers by conducting people's courts. During the past few days as many as 25 adivasis, both men and women, were killed in the Pamed area in Chhattisgarh. The families that lost their bread, winners were now facing trouble eking out a living and the children were orphaned, the posters claimed.

The adivasis were asked not to support the Maoists and to come together to stage fights on their own in democratic manner for their welfare and for rights. On other hand, the police were on high alert and combing operations were intensified in agency villages in the wake of the bandh called by Maoists on Monday.