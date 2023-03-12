Posters surface tainting Modi as destroyer of democracy

Hyderabad: The questioning of BRS MLC K Kavitha by the Enforcement Directorate on Saturday has now turned into a tug-of-war between BRS and BJP.

As Kavitha went to the ED office in connection with the alleged Delhi liquorgate on Saturday, huge posters featuring politicians from different states, who joined the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) after facing investigation by central agencies in different cases, alongside Kavitha came up at several spots in Hyderabad.

The posters with '#Bye Bye Modi' scribbled on them show the effect of 'Raid Detergent' on politicians who joined the BJP and Kavitha.

According to the posters, the 'Raid Detergent' changes the T-shirt colours of the BJP leaders from white to saffron, while the colour of Kavitha's clothes remains unaffected.

Several posters surfaced across Hyderabad calling Prime Minister Narendra Modi a "destroyer of democracy" and "grandfather of hypocrisy". Other posters, which came up on public walls at different places in the city featured leaders who joined BJP from other parties and how the colour of theirs have now become clean.On the other hand, in Delhi, the BJP rubbished allegations of political rivalry.

They are either playing the victim card or the emotional card when faced with a probe, asserted party spokesperson Gaurav Bhatia. "If it is an honest person, who is not involved in any law-defying act, they'll clearly say so without ifs or buts. But K Kavitha is being questioned and she hasn't said anything like that. They'll play the victim card but won't answer the public's questions. It should be asked again if she has anything to do with Indo Spirits and Butchi Babu," he said.

