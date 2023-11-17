Posters targeting Rahul Gandhi surfaced in the city

Hyderabad: Poster war of the political parties has once again started in the city as posters with sarcastic messages surfaced against the Congress leaders at Shamshad on Friday ahead of visit of Rahul Gandhi to the city.



There were welcome banners targeting Rahul Gandhi. "Welcome to the Congress leaders who have take the lives of children of Telangana," said a banner at the Airport at Shamshad. There were photos of Martyrs of Telangana in the banners.

There were photos of youth who had sacrificed their lives for Telangana including Srikantha Chary, Yadi Reddy and others.

The poster war between the political parties is not new for the city. There were such posters even in the past when the BJP leaders included Prime Minister Narendra Modi visited the state. There posters against the Prime Minister during the National Executive Meeting of the BJP which was held at Hyderabad in the past.



