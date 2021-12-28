Power shock in New Year

The Hike

♦ 50 paise per unit for domestic consumers

♦ Rs 1 for industries, commercial establishments

The Expectations

♦ Rs 2,110 crore from domestic consumers

♦ Rs 4,721 crore from industries, commercial entities

The Concession

♦ Rs 2 per unit to powerlooms, poultry farms and spinning mills

Free Supply

♦ 25.78 lakh agriculture consumers

♦ Up to 101 units per months to SC, ST domestic consumers

♦ Up to 250 units per month to haircutting saloons and laundries, washermen

Hyderabad: The New Year promises to put more financial burden on the common man as the government proposes to hike power tariff from April.

As per the new tariff proposals submitted by Discoms to the Telangana State Electricity Regulatory Commission on Monday, about 1.16 crore domestic consumers will have to pay additional 50 paise per unit while the tariff for industries and commercial establishments would be increased by Re 1.

The Discoms expect to generate Rs 2,110 crore additional income from domestic connections and Rs 4,721 crore from industries and commercial establishments. However, round- the- clock free power to agriculture which benefits 25.78 lakh consumers, free power supply up to 101 units per months to SC and ST domestic consumers, free power up to 250 units per month to the haircutting saloons and laundries, washermen and concession of Rs 2 per unit to powerlooms, poultry farms and spinning mills would continue.

The Discoms argue that increase in cost of coal, railway freight, increase in petrol and diesel prices and the Covid pandemic had caused serious financial problems for the Discoms. The revenue deficit in the next financial year is expected at Rs 10,925 crore. Hence, the only option before the utilities was to enhance the power tariff.

At present, Discoms collect power charges under seven slabs. The present minimum tariff per unit is Rs 1.45 up to 50 units. If the proposals are accepted, consumers will be charged Rs 1.95 per unit. Officials said that the highest tariff would be Rs 10 per unit for the consumers who use 800 units and above per month.