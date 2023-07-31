POWERGRID organises chess tourney

POWERGRID of Southern Region-I has organized Inter Regional Chess Tournament-2023 at Taj Deccan in Hyderabad on 28- 30 July.

K Sreekant, Chairman & Managing Director (POWERGRID) graced the occasion as the chief guest and congratulated the winners along with the participants. Speaking on the closing ceremony, he said POWERGRID has a good tradition of encouraging the talents of the employees through various sports and cultural events. It’s an opportunity to develop friendship across the regions and its employees, which shall enable for the collaboration in the working atmosphere and the development organisation, he said.

Delete Edit



Rajesh Srivastava, Executive Director (Southern Region-I), Alok Kumar Sharma, Chief General Manager (Asset Management), Sanjay Kumar Gupta, Chief General Manager (Projects), PK Harinarayanan, Chief General Manager (Human Resources) along with senior officials and Chief Arbitrator of the tournament R Chandramouli from the Telangana State Chess Association participated in the closing ceremony.



Teams from all the regions of POWERGRID consisting of Men and Women Players are participated in this tournament. 18 Teams (11 Men each team consisting of 4 Players, 7 Women each consisting of 2 players) competed for the Individual & Team title in the Men's and Women's categories. The matches are conducted and coordinated by Telangana State Chess Association, Hyderabad.

POWER GRID CORPORATION OF INDIA LIMITED is a Government of India Enterprise under Ministry of Power, with MAHARATNA status.