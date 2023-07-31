Live
- BJP to stage protest against Gehlot govt in Rajasthan on Tuesday
- Supreme Court declines PIL seeking CBI probe in Patna Police action resulting in death of BJP worker
- Lung Cancer Day 2023: A Deadly Disease That Needs More Awareness
- World Alliance of Breastfeeding Action, celebrates World Breastfeeding Week, between August 1st to 7th!
- World Ranger Day 2023: History, Significance, and Interesting Facts
- Tagbin hosts Projection Mapping Show at Qutub Minar
- Padma Bhushan recipient Dr Ajai Chowdhry announces Scholarship, for Engineering Scholars from IIT Hyderabad
- Rahul Bhat’s ‘Kennedy’ Continues Its Blockbuster Run, with another illustrious premier at IFFM
- PL Technical Research: Buy HDFC BANK - Technical Pick
- Redefining On-Screen Portrayals of Acid-Attack Survivors
POWERGRID organises chess tourney
K Sreekant, Chairman & Managing Director (POWERGRID) graced the occasion as the chief guest and congratulated the winners along with the participants
POWERGRID of Southern Region-I has organized Inter Regional Chess Tournament-2023 at Taj Deccan in Hyderabad on 28- 30 July.
K Sreekant, Chairman & Managing Director (POWERGRID) graced the occasion as the chief guest and congratulated the winners along with the participants. Speaking on the closing ceremony, he said POWERGRID has a good tradition of encouraging the talents of the employees through various sports and cultural events. It’s an opportunity to develop friendship across the regions and its employees, which shall enable for the collaboration in the working atmosphere and the development organisation, he said.
Rajesh Srivastava, Executive Director (Southern Region-I), Alok Kumar Sharma, Chief General Manager (Asset Management), Sanjay Kumar Gupta, Chief General Manager (Projects), PK Harinarayanan, Chief General Manager (Human Resources) along with senior officials and Chief Arbitrator of the tournament R Chandramouli from the Telangana State Chess Association participated in the closing ceremony.
Teams from all the regions of POWERGRID consisting of Men and Women Players are participated in this tournament. 18 Teams (11 Men each team consisting of 4 Players, 7 Women each consisting of 2 players) competed for the Individual & Team title in the Men's and Women's categories. The matches are conducted and coordinated by Telangana State Chess Association, Hyderabad.
POWER GRID CORPORATION OF INDIA LIMITED is a Government of India Enterprise under Ministry of Power, with MAHARATNA status.