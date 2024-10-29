POWERGRID Southern Region-I Hosts Walkathon to Promote Vigilance Awareness

In a significant initiative as part of Vigilance Awareness Week 2024, POWERGRID, Southern Region-I, organized a vibrant Walkathon in the Kavadiguda area today. This event is a part of the wider observance of the Vigilance Awareness Week, which runs from October 28 to November 3, 2024, under the auspices of the Central Vigilance Commission (CVC). The theme for this year is “सत्यनिष्ठा का संस्कार सेरा का समृद्धि” or “Culture of Integrity for Nation’s Prosperity.”

The Vigilance Awareness Week was inaugurated yesterday, October 28, by Shri Akhilesh Pathak, Chief General Manager (In-charge) at POWERGRID, Southern Region-I, Secunderabad. During the inauguration, all employees in the region took an Integrity Pledge both at the Regional Headquarters and at various establishments across Telangana, Andhra Pradesh, and parts of Karnataka, utilizing virtual platforms to ensure broad participation.

The event featured a distinguished guest, Mr. Mohan Kanda, a former IAS officer and ex-Chief Secretary of the Government of Andhra Pradesh, who shared his insights on ethics and integrity with POWERGRID officials through both offline and online modes.

The Walkathon today saw enthusiastic participation from a large number of employees, embodying the spirit of the theme and emphasizing the importance of integrity in the workplace and beyond.

The initiative underscores POWERGRID's commitment to fostering a culture of transparency and accountability while contributing to the awareness of ethical practices as part of its corporate ethos.





