Prabhas Joins Hands with Telangana Government for Anti-Drug Awareness Campaign

Pan-India star Prabhas, renowned for his iconic roles and compassionate initiatives, has extended his support to the Telangana government's anti-drug awareness program. In a heartfelt video message, the Rebel Star encouraged people to reject drug use and embrace a healthier, more fulfilling life.

In the video, Prabhas said, "Life offers us plenty of ways to enjoy and be entertained. We have people who love us and loved ones for whom we live. So, why do we need drugs, Darlings? Let’s quit drugs today. If you know anyone struggling with addiction, call the toll-free number 8712671111. The Telangana government is committed to taking all necessary steps to ensure their full recovery."

The video, which has since gone viral, has been met with widespread praise on social media platforms. Fans and netizens have lauded the actor's efforts to use his influence for a cause that impacts countless lives. The campaign, amplified by Prabhas's message, is expected to reach a larger audience, furthering the government's goal of eradicating drug abuse.

Prabhas's involvement has added a new layer of resonance to the program, with his fans actively sharing the video and expressing their appreciation. This marks yet another instance of the actor using his stardom to drive positive societal change.

The Telangana government, already committed to tackling drug addiction through rehabilitation and awareness, has found an ally in Prabhas. His support is anticipated to inspire more people to join the fight against drug abuse, spreading the message of hope and recovery across the state.



