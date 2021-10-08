Pradhan Mantri Fasal Bhima Yojana is unreal: CM KCR

There is no Pradhan Mantri Fasal Bhima Yojana in the reality and can be considered as bogus, Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao said in the assembly.



"Farmers are failed to get benefits from the scheme and soon the government would send recommendations to the centre on the scheme. The central government which takes the responsibility of the country also has some duties. We have asked the centre to built cold storages in order to prevent scarcity of the food grains. If the cold storages are built, the food grains are stored in it and can be moved from one place to another when necessitated," the CM said.



He continued that the farmers are benefitted to the most with the launch of Dharani Portal. "Dharani has been brought to prevent any untoward incidents towards the revenue officials," he added.



Rao affirmed that it is not government's duty to make changes whenever the tenant farmers are changed. The CM assured to aid the farmers who suffered crop loss due to .Cyclone 'Gulab'. He added that a report on crop losses incurred due to the rains will be sent to the centre.



Resolution on BC caste census approved



The Telangana government on Friday approved the BC caste census. The Chief Minister passed the resolution seeking caste census. "Census will be carried out in 2021 and there are more than 50 per cent of people belonging to the backward classes. For the benefit of OBC, caste based census is requested," the CM said.