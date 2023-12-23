Praja Darbar is solution for people's problems, says MLA Vasupalli Ganesh

The Praja Darbar, organised by MLA Vasupalli Ganesh Kumar, has been highly praised for its success in addressing the problems faced by the people. The MLA, dedicated to serving the public, held public darbars every Friday at Manorama Theater specifically to address the issues in wards 32, 33, and 34.

During these darbars, petitioners had the opportunity to directly express their concerns to the MLA. MLA Vasupalli Ganesh Kumar made promised to solve the problems presented to him and took immediate action by discussing the issues with relevant officials. Small problems were promptly resolved, while other grievances were handed over to the appropriate authorities for further action.

MLA Vasupalli Ganesh Kumar also displayed his compassion and commitment by assuring a petitioner that he would personally visit her house and provide financial assistance for her husband who was battling cancer. This gesture exemplifies the MLA's genuine concern for the welfare of the people in his constituency.

The Praja Darbar program not only involved MLA Vasupalli Ganesh Kumar but also included the participation of Corporators, Mandal Presidents, Ward Presidents, Cluster Incharges, State Directors, State & District Senior Leaders, Temple Chairmen, Secretariat Convenors, Grihasaradis, and other important figures in the community. This collective effort demonstrates the commitment and dedication of all involved in serving the people and resolving their issues effectively.