Prasanna Kumar appointed adviser to T legislature sectt

Hyderabad: The State government on Sunday appointed Suryadevara Prasanna Kumar as adviser to the Telangana legislature secretariat. It said the appointment was made in order to make functioning of the Assembly secretariat more efficient. Kumar has experience of about 30 years in different posts in Government of India, including 15 years in top constitutional offices. With his experience, he has expertise in executive, legislature and judiciary. He was selected by Legislative Council chairman G Sukhender Reddy and Speaker Gaddam Prasad Kumar. This appointment was made after Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy stressed on the need for a good change in legislative affairs.

Kumar had worked as officer on special duty to the Lok Sabha Speaker. He has coordinated with the media to disclose information relating to Parliament affairs to people as per the directions of the past speaker. He has played a key role in starting the Lok Sabha TV channel under leadership of the speaker. He also worked as joint director and director in the office of the President and chairman of the Rajya Sabha.

For nearly three years, he worked as secretary to the Legislative Assembly of Delhi. As head of the department, he was known for infusing professionalism in the secretariat and for initiating reforms of far reaching consequences in functioning of the legislature. Kumar also served the office of Chief Justice of India and the Registry of Supreme Court as OSD and Registrar.

In the initial phase of his association with the government, he had served as newscaster in Telugu with public service broadcaster and discharged administrative responsibilities in the news services division of All India Radio.

He originally hails from Khammam district and studied in various government institutions in the district till intermediate. Thereafter, he graduated in science from the Silver Jubilee Government Residential College, Kurnool. Subsequently, he got MSc and MPhil. in environmental sciences from Jawaharlal Nehru University and a degree in law from the University of Delhi.