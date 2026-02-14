PRAZASTI 2K26 ignites innovation at Sphoorthy Engg College

Sphoorthy Engineering College, Nadergul, successfully hosted its two-day National Level Tech Fest, PRAZASTI 2K26, on February 12 and 13, drawing 717 participants from engineering colleges across Telangana, Andhra Pradesh, Tamil Nadu and Karnataka.

Organised by the Departments of CSE, CSE-Data Science, CSE-Cyber Security and Civil Engineering, the fest featured five competitive events --Ideathon, Paper & Poster Presentation, Project Expo, Blind Coding and Tech Bytes --providing a vibrant platform for innovation and collaboration.

At the valedictory ceremony, secretary Jagan Mohan Reddy highlighted the importance of such platforms in promoting technical and cultural exchange, while principal Dr K Srinivas Rao stressed the need to stay aligned with rapid technological advancements.

Winners were felicitated with cash prizes totalling Rs 1 lakh, reinforcing the college’s commitment to nurturing future-ready engineers.