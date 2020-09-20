Pre-natal sex determination test is offence: Amoy Kumar

Ranga Reddy: District Collector Amoy Kumar conducted a meeting with Pre-Conception and Pre-Natal Diagnostic Techniques (PCPNDT) Act committee at his Collectorate on Saturday. On the occasion, the collector said that the pre-natal gender determination is an offence.

So, he instructed the officials to seize the pre-natal sex determination centers. And no private hospitals should conduct the pre-natal sex determination tests. The collector also instructed the officials to set up boards in the hospitals that "pre-natal sex determination is prohibited". He also said that proper measures have to be taken for the disposal of bio-waste in the hospitals throughout the State. DMHO Swarajya Laxmi and other officials attended the meeting.

