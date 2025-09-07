Preparations underway for TG Liberation Day celebrations

Hyderabad: A high-level preparatory meeting was convened at the BJP Telangana City Office to finalise arrangements for the Telangana Liberation Day 2025 celebrations. The meeting was chaired by BJP Telangana State President, N Ramchandra Rao, and Union Minister G Kishan Reddy as the chief guest, alongside senior party leaders and organisational heads.

The meeting focused on ensuring the smooth execution of the upcoming celebrations, with detailed discussions on security protocols, event logistics, and ceremonial highlights. A key feature of this year’s program will be the unveiling of a statue of late Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee at Cantonment Park, adjacent to the Parade Grounds in Secunderabad.

Despite the historical significance of September 17—the day Telangana was liberated from Nizam rule and Razakar militias—the day has not been officially commemorated by successive state governments, including those led by the erstwhile joint Andhra Pradesh administration, BRS, and Congress. The BJP has consistently advocated for formal recognition of the day, aligning with public sentiment and historical legacy.

Since 2022, the Central Government has taken the lead in organizing official Telangana Liberation Day events. Union Home Minister Amit Shah presided over the celebrations in 2022 and 2023, while G. Kishan Reddy led the 2024 observance. This year, the Union Ministry of Culture will host the event at Secunderabad Parade Grounds, with Union Defense Minister Rajnath Singh set to unfurl the national flag and address the gathering.

Joining him will be Union Ministers G Kishan Reddy, Gajendra Singh Shekhawat, Union Minister for Culture and Tourism, and Bandi Sanjay Kumar, Union Minister of State for Home Affairs, along with ministers from Maharashtra and prominent BJP state leaders. Their presence underscores the national importance of the occasion and the party’s commitment to honouring Telangana’s freedom fighters.

A photo exhibition chronicling the sacrifices and stories of Telangana’s liberation movement will be showcased, offering visitors a glimpse into the region’s struggle for freedom. The unveiling of Vajpayee’s statue will serve as a tribute to his legacy and vision for inclusive governance.

In the meeting, the BJP Telangana unit has pledged full cooperation with the Central Government’s efforts and is mobilizing its cadre to ensure widespread participation. The state leadership has urged party workers to actively contribute to the success of the celebrations and associated programs, reinforcing the party’s dedication to preserving Telangana’s historical identity.