President Droupadi Murmu emphasises traansparency in Public Service Recruitment

Hyderabad - President Droupadi Murmu addressed the National Conference of Public Service Commissions at Ramoji Film City, where she praised the swift responses of these commissions in job recruitment matters.

Speaking as the chief guest, President Murmu expressed her honour in attending the conference and highlighted the historical significance of the establishment of the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) and various Public Service Commissions, which began post-1950, with Dr. B.R. Ambedkar playing a pivotal role in their formation.

She underscored the critical need for transparency in recruitment processes and urged stakeholders to quickly address the challenges facing public service commissions.