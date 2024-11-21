President Droupadi Murmu Graces Koti Deepotsavam in Hyderabad

Hyderabad witnessed a grand spiritual celebration as President Droupadi Murmu attended the Koti Deepotsavam as the chief guest. The event, organized by Bhakti TV, brought together thousands of devotees to witness the spectacular lighting of a crore lamps.

President Murmu was joined by Telangana Governor Dr. Tamilisai Soundararajan and Union Minister Kishan Reddy. Prominent state leaders, including Minister Seethakka, also participated in the festivities. The event highlighted the rich cultural and spiritual heritage of Telangana.

During the celebration, President Murmu offered special prayers to Lord Jagannath and presented silk robes to the presiding deity of Yadagirigutta Sri Lakshmi Narasimha Swamy. Her presence added a special aura to the Deepotsavam, marking a memorable evening for the devotees.

The Koti Deepotsavam, a spiritual event symbolizing devotion and unity, continues to be a significant occasion in Hyderabad, drawing participants from across the nation.