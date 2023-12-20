President to visit Bhudan Pochampally today

Bhudan Pochampally: President Droupadi Murmu is set to embark on a significant visit to the historical Bhoodan Movement birthplace and renowned city of handlooms, Bhudan Pochampally, this Wednesday.

The President is scheduled to arrive in Pochampally at 10:30 am, accompanied by three army helicopters. During her visit, she will inspect the intricate process of crafting tie and dye Ikkat silk sarees. Later, the group will proceed to the Tourism Centre from the helipad in twenty specially arranged cars, where the President will pay homage by garlanding the statues of land reformers Acharya Vinobhabave and land donor Vedire Ramchandra Reddy.

Following this, the President is slated to engage with local handloom workers. As part of the programme, a special meeting with handloom master weaver Shivakumar is on the agenda. The Balaji Function Hall will be the venue for inspecting the looms, where the President will also meet with 350 specially invited guests.

An exclusive stage will host only six individuals, including President Murmu. Governor Tamilisai Sounderarajan, State Ministers Seethakka, Tummala Nageswara Rao, Government Whip Birla Ailaiah, and representatives from both the central and state governments will share this distinguished platform. The President is expected to dedicate approximately forty minutes to her visit to Bhoodan Pochampally.