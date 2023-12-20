President visits Pochampally, interacts with weavers

Hyderabad: President Droupadi Murmu on Wednesday interacted with weavers at Pochampally in Yadadri Bhuvanagiri district of Telangana.

She visited the handloom and spinning unit and interacted with Ikat handloom weavers of Pochampally.

She also visited the theme pavilion and also witnessed the art of weaving of Ikat sarees, for which Pochampally is famous.

The President was all praise for the efforts of Pochampally weavers to pass on the art of weaving to the coming generations.

She said the suggestions given by the weavers will be taken into consideration.

She assured that she will do her best for development of Pochampally.

One of the weavers requested the President for establishment of a yarn depot in Pochampally, which is known for the exquisite sarees that are woven through a unique style called Ikat.

Pochampally Ikat received a Geographical Indicator (GI Status) in 2004.

Pochampally was selected as one of the best tourism villages by the United Nations World Tourism Organisation (UNWTO).

President Murmu, who is staying at Rashtrapati Nilayam in Hyderabad as part of annual southern sojourn, reached Pochampally by a helicopter.

State ministers Tummala Nageswara Rao and Seethakka and senior officials were also present.