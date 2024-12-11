President’s southern sojourn from Dec 17, RP Nilayam gets spruced up

Hyderabad: President Droupadi Murmu will be on a Southern Sojourn in the city from December 17.

The growing monkey menace, snake bites, and bee hive threat in Rashtrapati Nilayam are the big challenges before the authorities to address ahead of the President’s visit.

Telangana Chief Secretary A Santhi Kumari held a meeting with senior officials on Tuesday regarding the President’s visit and instructed the officials to work in coordination and make elaborate arrangements to ensure that her visit was handled effectively. The President will be in the city from December 17 to 21.

During the meeting, forest department officials were instructed to depute snake catchers and complete the task of snake catching well in advance. CS directed that a snake-catching team should be stationed around the clock in the Rashtrapati Nilayam. Similarly, special teams should be deputed to deal with the monkey menace in and around the RP Nilayam in coordination with GHMC. Likewise, the GHMC was directed to ensure that bee-hive catching is done well in advance.

The police department should make adequate security arrangements along with proper traffic and bandobast plans, she said. During the meeting, it was suggested that the fire department provide adequate fire fighting arrangements and fire tenders at all the venues along with requisite staff. The health department was directed to make available the services of qualified doctors along with ancillary staff.

Similarly, the R and B department was instructed to make necessary barricading and other arrangements and to take up road repairs in coordination with GHMC and the police department. The MA&UD department was instructed to ensure the cleanliness of the surroundings near the President’s residence. The energy department was told to ensure an uninterrupted power supply at all the venues.