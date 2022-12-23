President's visit: Ramappa temple to remain closed on Dec 27, 28

Mulugu: The historical Ramappa Temple, one among the UNESCO's World Heritage Sites, at Palampet in Mulugu district will remain closed on December 27 and 28 for the public and general visitors in view of President Droupadi Murmu's visit.

The Archaeological Survey of India has issued orders in this regard. Meanwhile, the district Collector S Krishna Aditya on Friday inspected the temple and told the officials to speed up the arrangements for the President's visit on December 28. The Collector directed the officials to prepare three helipads. He also told them to complete the CC road on western side of the temple. DRO Ramadevi, endowments deputy commissioner Srikanth Rao, district tourism officer M Shivaji and Mallesham of archaeological department were among others present.

According to superintendent of police Sangramsingh G Patil, a three pronged security layer will be deployed for the safety of the President. Bomb disposal squad and dog squad is to inspect the temple premises thrice a day.