Prez Draupadi Murmu to visit Yadadri on Dec 30

Yadadri: Ahead of the President Draupadi Murmu's visit to Yadadri on December 30, the preaparations are in full swing by the district administration.

The President, who has come to the State for winter vacation, will visit Yadadri Lakshmi Narasimha Swamy temple on December 30.

A high-level meeting was held at the Collectorate on Saturday under the chairmanship of Collector Pamela Satpathy on the measures to be taken by the administration and the police.

There would be a formal programme for half an hour after the President arrive at Yadadri and she is scheduled to return to Hyderabad after Swami's darshan.

However, on the occasion of the visit, duties were assigned to the officers of various departments.

Protocol, Convoy, Accommodation etc. have been entrusted with the responsibilities of the District level officials.

Security personnel and local police have already monitored the helipad at Yadadri.

President Murumu will reach Yadagirigutta by helicopter from Hyderabad at 9 am.

After visiting Swami, she will return to Hyderabad. But for this occasion, the Presidential Suite was being prepared for rest and relaxation. Invitations have been sent to the people's representatives of the State government, the Ministers Indrakaran Reddy , G Jagadish Reddy and officials of the Department of Endowment and a convoy of 18 vehicles will be formed.

On the occasion of the President's visit, the police making all necessary security arrangements at a high level.

Bhongir Zone Police are taking necessary measures under the direction of Rachakonda Police Commissionerate.

Collector Pamela Satpathy has ordered the authorities to make proper arrangements for the visit of the President Draupadi Murmu.

In the review meeting held at the Collectorate, she said that steps should be taken to avoid any deficit at every level.

In-charge Additional Collector MV Bhupal Reddy, DCP Muralidhar, ACPs K Narasimha Reddy, Venkat Reddy, District Transport Officer Y Surender Reddy, Choutuppal RDO KV Upender Reddy, DRDO Upender Reddy and officials of various departments participated in this review meeting.