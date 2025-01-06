Prime Minister Modi Virtually Inaugurates Charlapalli Railway Terminal in Hyderabad

Hyderabad: Prime Minister Narendra Modi virtually inaugurated the Charlapalli Railway Terminal, an advanced facility constructed with state-of-the-art amenities at a cost of ₹413 crore. The event was attended virtually by Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy, while Governor Dr. Tamilisai Soundararajan and Union Minister G. Kishan Reddy were present on-site.

The Charlapalli Railway Terminal is expected to significantly enhance passenger services in the region, offering world-class infrastructure to meet growing transportation demands. The terminal includes modern facilities, ensuring convenience and accessibility for travelers.

Addressing the event, PM Modi highlighted the government’s commitment to infrastructure development, emphasizing the importance of modernizing railway networks to boost regional connectivity and economic growth. Chief Minister Revanth Reddy, in his remarks, praised the collaborative efforts between the state and central governments in bringing the project to fruition.

Union Minister Kishan Reddy noted that the new terminal aligns with the broader vision of creating a more efficient and passenger-friendly railway system. The Charlapalli terminal is set to ease congestion at existing railway stations in Hyderabad and cater to the increasing number of passengers in the city.

The project stands as a testament to the government's focus on enhancing public transport infrastructure, aiming to make rail travel more comfortable and accessible for the people of Telangana.