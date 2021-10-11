Priority to women in TRS: Malla Reddy

Hyderabad: Labour and Employment Minister CH Malla Reddy has said that priority will be given to women at every level in the ruling TRS. He asked the newly formed mandal and village committees to work on this.

Participating in a party programme, he said on Sunday that TRS was the strongest among several regional parties across the country. The party has membership of 61 lakh and still growing day-by-day. "All sections of society, men and women, will be judiciously accommodated in the party. They will be given good opportunities to grow", he added.

Reddy asked the village-level party leaders to extend financial support to people in Medchal for conducting funerals of their family members. He asked party men to support people in getting CMRF in case of any ailment or treatment.

The minister said the Medchal constituency has been receiving a large number of CMRF applications for quite a long time. The government had introduced schemes specific to various social groups and social strata of society and advised party men to be ready for coming elections, he said.