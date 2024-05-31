Live
Just In
Private clinics seized in Dharoor
The DM HO Shashi Kala along with her team has seized Kamsali Srinivas clinic in Dharoor .
The inspection by Dr. Sasikala , Dr. Siddappa and Dr. Shravanti at Kamsali Srinivasulu Clinic in Dharur Mandal revealed serious violations. The absence of a qualified doctor and the failure to comply with bio-medical waste regulations pose significant health risks, including the spread of diseases like AIDS and Hepatitis from used needles. Dr. Sasikala underscored the severity of such negligence, particularly regarding children's health.
The Kamsali Srinivasulu Clinic in Dharur Mandal has been temporarily closed due to lack of permits and violations, including the risk of spreading dangerous diseases like AIDS and hepatitis and causing environmental pollution. The clinic owner also misbehaved by not addressing the women officers properly. Similarly, the clinic run by Chakali Srinivas was found to lack necessary permits and operates with a setup more akin to a clinic than a first aid center. Legal action is being taken against both clinics.