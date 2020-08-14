Private hospitals seem to be more powerful than the state government: Telangana High Court

Hyderabad: The High Court on Thursday heard a batch of PILs regarding the Covid-19 issues faced by the people at large, especially in private hospitals.



The High Court Chief Justice Bench pointed out that the private hospitals seem to be more powerful than the State government. They can have the audacity to ignore the notices issued by the State government. On the last occasion, the court had even queried with the government that why is that leasehold rights are not being cancelled.

'Why are we not moving against private hospitals? The State Health Minister says if the hospitals do not behave themselves properly, the Government will acquire 50 per cent of beds. That statement was made three days ago and nothing seems to have happened. We are told notices are being issued to 50 private hospitals, only 16 have responded. Why no action has been taken against the 30 hospitals who have not only violated but ignored your notices', the court said.

Chief Secretary Somesh Kumar informed the court that we are in the process to provide oxygen beds in each and every government hospital in the State. We are not hiding anything. If 100 people are infected, the hospitalisation is not even required for more than 20 persons. Only 20 percent are symptomatic and they need some support. Most of them do not need any support. If there are 100 or 200 active cases maybe 5 per cent need any support, CS informed.

Somesh Kumar further submitted that Rapid Antigen Test is a boon for checking the spread of Covid-19 disease. Mentioning on tests per million, 1,78,609 tests have been conducted in the State from August 3 to 10. Out of the persons tested, 50,662 were family contacts, and 42,210 are secondary contacts, he added.

The State government clearly instructed all the hospitals, primary health centres if anybody comes for treatment the patient should not be turned away. In Gandhi Hospital also, rapid antigen test comes very handy to the patients, Somesh Kumar explained.

The High Court directed the State that within two weeks from today, the media bulletin issued by the government should contain a number of primary and secondary contacts which have been listed should be indicated. The advisory with regard to the age group of 21 to 50 should be continued to publish, as they continue to be susceptible in society, the bench added.

The government should continue to act upon the complaints received by it with regard to functioning, omission, commission of the private hospitals. However, the government is directed to take action against the private hospitals, needless to say, that the said action to be taken strictly in compliance in accordance with the law, the court pointed out.

The government should ensure that the GOs truly complied with the private hospitals. In case the private hospitals continue to defy the Government Orders, the Government is free to take action against the private hospitals but strictly in accordance with the law, the bench stated.

Moreover, the government should also contemplate issuing circulars similar to the circular/order issued by the Delhi government in reserving the number of beds in private hospitals. The government is directed to establish the grievance cell under the purview of Chief Secretary both under the grievance of the public at large can be brought to the notice of Chief Secretary. The matter adjourned to September 4 and exempted CS from attending the court proceedings in the next hearing.