Private travels bus rams into house in Khammam, 2 injured

A private travels' bus rammed into a house in Natakan Gudem of Kusumanchi mandal of Khammam district in the wee hours on Saturday. A couple -- Krishna Reddy and his wife Venkatamma who were sleeping inside their house suffered minor injuries in the incident.

Locals rushed to their house and shifted the injured persons to district government hospital in Khammam for treatment. Meanwhile, 20 passengers inside the bus escaped unhurt in the incident. The bus was heading to Hyderabad from Khammam when the mishap occurred.

The police suspected that the driver might have been dozed off which resulted in the accident. They registered a case against the driver and launched an investigation.

On May 8, 2020 - a car rammed into the compound wall of a house at Alwal in Hyderabad. However, the residents escaped unhurt in the incident.

The police said that the negligence of the car driver who was in a drunk state led to the incident. Soon after the accident, the passengers inside the car fled the spot. The car was completely damaged in the incident.