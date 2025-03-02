Priyadarshini Gaddam new Director of NMDC

Hyderabad: Priyadarshini Gaddam officially began her role as Director (Personnel) at NMDC on Friday. She was appointed as a Functional Director on the company's Board by the Ministry of Steel. Before this appointment, she served as Chief General Manager (Personnel & Administration) and Head of Personnel for both the NMDC Corporate Office in Hyderabad and NMDC Steel Limited in Nagarnar.

Priyadarshini joined NMDC as an Executive Trainee in 1992 and progressively advanced through the ranks, becoming a prominent leader and paving the way for more women in leadership roles within the mining industry.

Throughout her over three decades of service, Priyadarshini has significantly contributed to creating a safe work environment for women and has ensured equal opportunities for individuals with benchmark disabilities. She has set high standards for employee welfare at NMDC. Additionally, she has streamlined processes and procedures in areas such as Industrial Relations, Recruitment, Medical Policies, and Stakeholder Management within the company.