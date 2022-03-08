PRLI project to be completed this year

Rangareddy: Chevalla MP Ranjith Reddy on Monday conveyed gratitude to the Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao for the ambitious Palamuru-Rangareddy lift irrigation project being undertaken by the Telangana government to provide irrigation water to 5 lakh acres under Rangareddy and Vikarabad in the joint Rangareddy district, as well as drinking water to various villages, which will be completed within this year.

Chevella MP Ranjith Reddy also lauded the announcement made by Finance Minister Harish Rao at the Telangana Assembly budget session. It is to be noted that Harish Rao announced that the Government Medical College at the district headquarters will provide free quality medical services to the people of various villages in Vikarabad district as well as medical education for rural students.